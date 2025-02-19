Parvesh Verma sidelined as BJP picks Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM? Will he become deputy CM? Netizens react

  • Delhi CM announcement: The BJP announced that first-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi. Her name was proposed by senior party leaders Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with reactions as Parvesh Verma missed an opportunity.

BJP MLA Rekha Gupta being offered sweets from party MLA Parvesh Verma after being named as the new CM of Delhi by the party during the party legislative meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Ritik Jain)

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma, who emerged as giant slayer and was considered as the frontrunner for the Delhi chief minister's post, missed out on an opportunity on Wednesday despite ending Arvind Kejriwal's supremacy in Delhi elections as the saffron party announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta's name for the top post.

With the BJP announcing the name of first-time MLA Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma also trended on social media platforms. X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with surprise reactions, comments and memes.

In fact, during the legislature party meeting held in the presence of Central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar, Parvesh Verma was among the three BJP leaders who proposed Gupta's name.

Ever since Verma, a son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, defeated Kejriwal by 4,568 votes from the New Delhi seat, he was seen as one of the top contenders for the post.

According to sources, the Central observers also held a separate meeting with senior party leaders Vijendra Gupta, Satish Upadhyay and Parvesh Verma after announcing Rekha Gupta's name.

Some reports now suggest that Parvesh Verma is likely to become a deputy CM in the new government, or could get a cabinet berth.

Meanwhile, the oath taking ceremony of the CM and cabinet ministers will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.

Here's how social media reacted

Who is Parvesh Verma?

— Parvesh Verma is a management graduate, known for his vocal, spirited nature.

— He was born on November 7, 1977 in Delhi.

— Verma took the political jump in his childhood and joined the RSS as a Bal Swayamsewak in 1991.

— Later, he joined the BJP Yuva Morcha.

— He also worked as general secretary of Delhi BJP.

— In 2013 Assembly polls, he was elected as MLA from Mehrauli seat.

— In 2015, he won the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP candidate from West Delhi seat in 2015.

— In 2019, he again contested the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat and won by a whopping margin of over 4.78 lakh votes.

