'Passing bills like cooking Maggi noodles': Derek O'Brien takes swipe at BJP over ‘hasty’ legislation in Parliament

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the hasty manner in which Bills have been passed during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP accused the government of treating legislation like ‘cooking Maggi noodles.’

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Listing six examples, O'Brien alleged that important Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha within minutes, with little or no discussion amid Opposition protests.

"BJP mocking Parliament. Passing Bills like cooking Maggi noodles," O'Brien said in a post on social media, highlighting what he described as the government's ‘hasty’ legislative process.

Maggi Noodles in 2 Minutes O'Brien's ‘Maggi noodles’ reference is a play on the popular advertising line that Maggi noodles can be prepared in ‘2 minutes.’ According to the TMC leader, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha in just four minutes.

He also cited the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which he said was cleared in three minutes, and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which he claimed was passed in three minutes.

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Mint could not verify the exact timing of the bills. The bills were passed without debate, however. O'Brien's remarks come amid repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition accusing the government of pushing through legislation without adequate debate.

The ongoing monsoon session has been largely washed out over the past two weeks.

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The opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action at the July 20 protest demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Bills passed sans debate On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026.

The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20.

It proposes a series of tax changes aimed at boosting investment, supporting manufacturing, and providing tax certainty and will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

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On Friday, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged"police excesses" against student protesters.

(With agency inputs)

Important Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha within minutes, with little or no discussion.

Amid rain, the MPs carrying Umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested infront of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as"'Amit Shah Jawab do"

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.