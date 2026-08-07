'Passing bills like cooking Maggi noodles': Derek O'Brien takes swipe at BJP over ‘hasty’ legislation in Parliament

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the hasty manner in which Bills have been passed during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP accused the government of treating legislation like ‘cooking Maggi noodles.’
Listing six examples, O'Brien alleged that important Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha within minutes, with little or no discussion amid Opposition protests.
"BJP mocking Parliament. Passing Bills like cooking Maggi noodles," O'Brien said in a post on social media, highlighting what he described as the government's ‘hasty’ legislative process.
O'Brien's ‘Maggi noodles’ reference is a play on the popular advertising line that Maggi noodles can be prepared in ‘2 minutes.’ According to the TMC leader, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha in just four minutes.
He also cited the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which he said was cleared in three minutes, and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which he claimed was passed in three minutes.
Mint could not verify the exact timing of the bills. The bills were passed without debate, however. O'Brien's remarks come amid repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition accusing the government of pushing through legislation without adequate debate.
The ongoing monsoon session has been largely washed out over the past two weeks.
The opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action at the July 20 protest demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the 'Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 ', which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026.
The Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passing, was approved by voice vote without discussion amid protests by opposition members over their demands related to police action against protestors on July 20.
It proposes a series of tax changes aimed at boosting investment, supporting manufacturing, and providing tax certainty and will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
On Friday, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged"police excesses" against student protesters.
(With agency inputs)
Amid rain, the MPs carrying Umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested infront of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as"'Amit Shah Jawab do"
(With agency inputs)