Passport Row: Mahua Moitra slams Centre over MEA clarification – ‘Only proof of Indian citizenship is to be…’

Opposition leaders have slammed the Union governmnent after the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that passport is justs a travel document, not a proof of citizenship.

The Ministry's clarification came on 24 June during briefing on India's expanding passport and mobility ecosystem as India marked the 14th Passport Seva Divas.

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The ministry highlighted measures incorporated into new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Kapil Sibal was among the first to react over the clarification. The former Union Law Minister asked which document would prove citizenship. “MEA June 24, 2026 : “A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.” Which document then is proof of citizenship?” Sibal wrote on X.

If the Election Commission's booth level officer (BLO) doubts his citizenship, he could be deprived of his vote, Sibal added. “BLO can doubt my citizenship. Deprive me of my vote, Result - BJP wins the election. Over to Supreme Court!” he said.

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At the briefing on Wednesday, the MEA officials reportedly stressed that while passports are issued to Indian citizens, the document's primary purpose is to enable international travel and establish identity abroad and not to be treated as proof of citizenship. The clarification came when questions have already been raised about other documents, such as Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, as proof of citizenship.

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Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament, Mahua Moitra quipped and said that it “seem(s) that the only proof of Indian citizenship today is to be both Hindu and a BJP voter”. “Nothing else will do." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Aaditya Thackeray questioned the verification before passport issuance and further asked whether the document is issued to non-Indians.

“If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship: 1) What do the police verify before granting a passport? 2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well?,” Thackeray wrote on X.

It seems that the only proof of Indian citizenship today is to be both Hindu and a BJP voter.

The Congress's Kerala unit hit out at the Union government with ia satirical post “Aadhaar is a card. PAN is for cooking. Voter ID is for showing, not voting. Income Tax Return is for returning your income. Election affidavit is for creative writing,” it wrote on X.

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(With agency inputs)