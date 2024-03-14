Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday,ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kaur was suspended from the Congress for alleged ‘anti-party’ activities February last year.

Kaur, however, did not clear if she would contest the Lok Sabha polls this year.

A four-time MP and a former Union minister, joined the saffron party in its headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior BJP leader. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who himself was a part of Congress earlier, was also present at the event.

After joining the BJP, Kaur told the reporters that she will continue her work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also termed her time with the grand old party as a 'good inning', and said that she hopes for a better 'inning' with the saffron party.

"I will work for my constituency, my state and the country under the leadership of PM Modi. I had a good innings with the Congress party and I hope I'll have a better innings with the BJP," Kaur said.

On if she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MP said that it depends on the BJP.

Kaur also praised PM Modi and his policies, and said that she has full faith that under his leadership, the country will safe and progressing.

"I am happy that today I am joining the BJP. Today, the time has come when everyone should come together and look at the works of PM Modi and his policies, like the 'Viksit Bharat' Programme. I have full confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able to keep our country safe and take it forward," she said.

BJP is emerging in the mind of a common Punjabi, said BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde as he welcomed Kaur to the saffron party. He asserted that the inclusion of political leaders like Preneet Kaur will make the BJP stronger in the Punjab.

Tawde said that Preneet Kaur is a parliamentarian who has proved her potential by working on many committees. "When such people come to BJP, especially in Punjab where public mentality is being formed against the state government, it makes us strong. BJP is emerging in the mind of a common Punjabi. The development of Punjab as desired by PM Modi will become stronger with Prennet Kaur ji."

Amarinder Singh had left the Congress in 2022 to join the BJP. Subsequently, Kaur was suspended by the Congress for indulging in ‘anti-party activities’ and helping the BJP.

Preneet Kaur was first elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999. In 2004, she was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha. She then won the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She had

Interestingly, Kaur was the only opposition member in the Lok Sabha's ethics committee to vote for expulsion of Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.

