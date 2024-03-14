Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of Amarinder Singh, joins BJP: 'Had good innings with Congress...'
Preneet Kaur praised PM Modi and his policies, and said that she has full faith that under his leadership, the country will safe and progressing.
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday,ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kaur was suspended from the Congress for alleged ‘anti-party’ activities February last year.