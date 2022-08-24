Paul Newman’s daughters sue Newman’s own foundation5 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Hollywood star’s children allege foundation has strayed from father’s wishes; foundation says suit is meritless
Hollywood star’s children allege foundation has strayed from father’s wishes; foundation says suit is meritless
Two of Paul Newman’s daughters sued the Newman’s Own Foundation, saying its leaders have strayed from their late father’s wishes and limited their involvement in its charitable giving.