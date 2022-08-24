Paul Newman’s daughters sue Newman’s own foundation
Hollywood star’s children allege foundation has strayed from father’s wishes; foundation says suit is meritless
Hollywood star’s children allege foundation has strayed from father’s wishes; foundation says suit is meritless
Two of Paul Newman’s daughters sued the Newman’s Own Foundation, saying its leaders have strayed from their late father’s wishes and limited their involvement in its charitable giving.
Two of Paul Newman’s daughters sued the Newman’s Own Foundation, saying its leaders have strayed from their late father’s wishes and limited their involvement in its charitable giving.
The Hollywood star created the Newman’s Own Foundation in 2005, three years before his death. The nonprofit controls a food company called Newman’s Own Inc. that funds the private foundation with its after-tax profits. The foundation had assets valued at about $234 million at the end of 2020, according to federal tax filings.
The Hollywood star created the Newman’s Own Foundation in 2005, three years before his death. The nonprofit controls a food company called Newman’s Own Inc. that funds the private foundation with its after-tax profits. The foundation had assets valued at about $234 million at the end of 2020, according to federal tax filings.
The foundation’s board of directors in 2020 reduced the yearly amount that Mr. Newman’s daughters each receive to direct charitable donations — from $400,000 to $200,000 — a move they said is a violation of Mr. Newman’s wishes, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Elinor “Nell" Newman and Susan Newman in a Connecticut state court.
The lawsuit seeks $1.6 million in damages to be donated to the charities of the daughters’ choosing, along with a judgment that requires the foundation to abide by Mr. Newman’s wishes. The daughters aren’t members of the foundation’s board of directors.
Philanthropic decisions by the foundation’s board vary each year, said a spokesman for the foundation. “Best practices surrounding philanthropic organizations do not allow for the establishment of perpetual funding allotments for anyone, including Nell and Susan Newman. A meritless lawsuit based on this faulty wish would only divert money away from those who benefit from Paul Newman’s generosity," the spokesman said.
Andy Lee, a lawyer at Foley & Lardner LLP representing Nell and Susan Newman, said, “this lawsuit does not seek personal compensation for Mr. Newman’s daughters, but simply seeks to hold Newman’s Own Foundation accountable to the charities they have shortchanged in recent years."
The lawsuit offers a glimpse into the longstanding tensions between the foundation’s leaders and some members of the Newman family. It comes shortly after an HBO documentary series “The Last Movie Stars" about Mr. Newman’s marriage with actress Joanne Woodward.
Mr. Newman, who starred in films such as “Cool Hand Luke" and “The Hustler," was married to Ms. Woodward, his second wife, at the time of his death in September 2008. He had six children, including five daughters and a son, who died of a drug overdose.
Three daughters and Ms. Woodward aren’t part of the lawsuit against the foundation. A spokesman for the Newman family said the other family members declined to comment.
Mr. Newman launched Newman’s Own in 1982 with a homemade salad dressing and later produced pasta sauce and other products. The company has given away its profits to various causes each year, an amount that has totaled more than $600 million over 40 years.
When he established the private foundation, Mr. Newman gave instructions on the structure and its charitable giving, which included amounts for his children to direct to charities.
The lawsuit said Mr. Newman’s will was amended a few months before his death, when he wasn’t mentally competent. The changes stripped provisions meant to empower Newman family members in dealings with the foundation, according to the suit.
The lawsuit said that Mr. Newman’s daughters and Ms. Woodward were surprised when the will was read to them because it was different from what their father and his advisers had explained to them and others over the years, including in a 2007 recorded video.
The daughters didn’t challenge the validity of the changes made to the will earlier because they were threatened they would get disinherited due to a provision of the will, according to the suit.
The actor had named Robert Forrester, an adviser and friend, and Brian Murphy, a longtime business manager, as trustees of a living trust, putting them in charge of carrying out his wishes after he died.
Messrs. Forrester and Murphy didn’t advise the daughters of their right to appoint a co-trustee to the living trust, which would have given them a voice in how those wishes were carried out, according to the suit.
Messrs. Forrester and Murphy couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
In September 2008, Mr. Forrester succeeded Mr. Newman as chief executive of the food company and its parent, the nonprofit Newman’s Own Foundation. Four days after Mr. Newman died, Mr. Forrester wrote to the daughters to notify them that the foundation could stop allocating funds to charities of their choice at any time, according to the suit.
Mr. Forrester stepped down in 2019 as CEO amid an investigation by outside counsel for the foundation’s board into employee allegations of misconduct, including harassment, according to the lawsuit. The foundation didn’t make the findings of the probe available to the public or the family, the lawsuit said.
In a media statement at the time, the foundation said it “promptly took action after an independent investigation into allegations brought forward by employees regarding their experiences working at the Foundation." Mr. Forrester didn’t comment at the time about his departure. Mr. Murphy remains a member of the foundation’s board.
In 2020, the foundation cut in half the amount that the daughters could direct to charities each year, the lawsuit said.
Earlier this year, the foundation said it has adopted a new mission that focuses on bringing joy to children with serious illnesses and on providing nutrition security to children. “We believe that if Paul Newman were still with us today, he would embrace our focus on kids," said Miriam Nelson, the foundation’s CEO, in a May news release announcing the changes.
The daughters say in their lawsuit that the foundation has mostly eliminated funding to causes that were important to Mr. Newman, including charities involved in the arts, climate change awareness and environmental issues.
The foundation’s board expects to continue to solicit Newman family recommendations for worthy organizations, the foundation spokesman said.
The foundation also changed the business structure from what Mr. Newman earlier envisioned, according to the suit. Under the revised structure, the food company no longer pays royalties to the foundation based on its annual sales. The food company now pays the foundation based on its annual profits, which are calculated after salaries, taxes and other expenses are deducted.
The lawsuit also claims that the foundation has been running in ways that are counter to Mr. Newman’s principles of frugality and transparency. The suit says the foundation was paying for Mr. Forrester and his wife to fly first class and stay in expensive hotels, and charities were directed to use a consulting company run by Mr. Forrester, a potential conflict of interest.