Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena forms dedicated wing to protect Sanatana Dharma: ‘I respect all religions, but…’

Janasena Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has established a dedicated wing within his party to protect Sanatana Dharma. The new wing is called 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade'

Pawan made the announcement on Saturday during the inauguration of the 'Deepam-2' free cooking gas cylinder scheme in Jagannadhapuram village.

"I respect all religions, but I stand firm on my faith. Those who criticize Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences. Thus, I am establishing a dedicated wing within our party named the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' for the protection of Sanatana Dharma," Pawan Kalyan said in his address.

Assuring strict action against those who make threats of assault or harassment against women, he emphasized that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh prioritizes the safety of girls and women.

"We are implementing our promises to provide superior welfare compared to the previous government. Through the Deepam-2 scheme, we are distributing three gas cylinders each year to 1,08,39,286 eligible beneficiaries in the state, at a cost of Rs. 2,684 crore per year. Over five years, this amounts to Rs. 13,425 crore dedicated to welfare," the deputy chief minister said.

Criticizing YSRCP leaders, he said: "Despite receiving only 11 seats, YSRCP members and supporters have not reformed. It has only been a few months since our government took charge, yet they are already acting as though something catastrophic has occurred, speaking freely on social media. From now on, those who spread falsehoods about the government will not be tolerated."

Even after a significant defeat, YSRCP leaders continue to disrespect women on social media, he also said.