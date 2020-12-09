Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Pawar meets Rajnath to discuss proposed new international airport near Pune
Sharad Pawar: The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport.

Pawar meets Rajnath to discuss proposed new international airport near Pune

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sharad Pawar today met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune
  • The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune, Maharashtra. Pawar said that in the meeting, he insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport.

"Met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence secretary & Civil Aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia#NewDelhi #Meeting," Pawar tweeted.

"The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport. I insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia #Meeting," he added.

