Pawar meets Rajnath to discuss proposed new international airport near Pune

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar, a sub-district in Pune, Maharashtra. Pawar said that in the meeting, he insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport.
"Met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence secretary & Civil Aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia#NewDelhi #Meeting," Pawar tweeted.
"The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport. I insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia #Meeting," he added.