PayCM row: Congress Karnataka chief dares govt to act against him

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar dared the state government to act against him after reports suggested cases were filed against congress workers for wearing the ‘PayCM’ t-shirts during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has challenged the BJP-led government in the state to take action against him and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the “PayCM" t-shirt after reports suggested that multiple party workers were arrested for wearing the t-shirt during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
Talking about the issue Shivakumar said, "The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and I and other leaders will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra by wearing 'PayCM' t-shirts. Let's see what the BJP will do,"
He alleged that multiple cases had been filed against the congress workers for wearing the “PayCM" t-shirts during the Bharat Jodo yatra in Gundlupet while adding "We are not afraid of this (cases)."
A Congress worker was forced to remove his "PayCM" T-shirt on Saturday while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and an FIR was also filed against him at the Chamarajanagar police station.
Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Shivakumar called it a 'people's programme' which connects minds instead of a party programme. He added, "We are trying to find answers to problems and give courage to worried people,"
Karnataka congress launched the PayCM campaign against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by pasting the PayCM posters with a QR code and a message 40 percent accepted here.
This was done in a bid to reportedly accuse the Bommai-led BJP government of charging a 40 percent commission on public works. When scanned the QR code took the person to a parody "40 percent Commission Government" website run by the congress where people would be asked to register their complaints against the CM.
Congress and BJP have been battling each other on the corruption charges since then with the Karnataka government dismissing charges raised by the congress as politically motivated.
Shivakumar while talking about the PayCM campaign said, "The government is sunk in 40% commission. All sections including farmers are suffering. On the one hand, there is corruption and unrest, on the other hand, there is the problem of farmers and unemployment. An atmosphere of fear has been created among the people,"
The State congress chief criticized the BJP for slander and baseless criticism and accused that the development of congress was not acceptable to the saffron party. He said, "BJP is doing petty politics to divert people's attention. They are criticizing us even though it has dead rats on its plate".