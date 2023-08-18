PDP chief Mehbooba reacts to Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'majority of Muslims in India have converted from Hinduism' remarks1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad sparks controversy by saying the majority of Indian Muslims converted from Hinduism, cites Kashmir as example
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has sparked a controversy by saying that a majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hinduism, reported news agency PTI. Explaining his statement, he said that an example of this can be found in the Kashmir Valley where a majority of Kashmiri Pandits converted to Islam.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta agreed with Azad's remarks and said the people used to practise Hinduism before "invaders" brought in other religions.
"The timeline given by Azad about the inception of Islam in India is true," said Gupta, a former deputy chief minister.
