West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a swipe at the Central Government over the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by the Israeli spyware Pegasus , saying she has plastered her phone to prevent spying.

"Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone," the West Bengal CM said at a virtual gathering to mark Martyr's Day.

CM Banerjee further said, "We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure."

The Bengal chief minister also appealed to the apex court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged snooping by Pegasus.

'Khela Hobe' till BJP is ousted from the country

CM Banerjee today also pitched for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 General Elections to halt the BJP juggernaut, saying she was keen to meet the parties when she visits Delhi next week.

Giving a twist to her victory slogan in the state 'Khela Hobe', the Bengal CM said that one game has happened in Bengal and "another game's afoot". "We will declare August 16 Khel Divas in Bengal," Banerjee said.

Pegasus row

An international media consortium had reported earlier that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking using Pegasus software/spyware.

