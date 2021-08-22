Pelosi, Centrist Democrats in standoff with key vote ahead

The speaker has repeatedly said she would not bring up the infrastructure bill for a vote in the House until the Senate has passed the full $3.5 trillion package in an effort to keep the party’s centrist and liberal wings invested in passing both bills. In the Senate, the $3.5 trillion bill can pass without GOP support through a process that enables it to advance with just a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes most bills need—but only if it retains the support of all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

