Resident doctors - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), are also protesting over their pending salaries. (HT)
1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 12:52 PM IST PTI

  • R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, 'If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow'
  • The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from NDMC hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released

New Delhi: Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened.

R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow."

The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from NDMC hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released.

Recently, it had also issued a statement expressing solidarity with their agitating colleagues - resident doctors - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), who are also protesting over their pending salaries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

