Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >Pending salaries: Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike
Resident doctors - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), are also protesting over their pending salaries.

Pending salaries: Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST PTI

  • R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, 'If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow'
  • The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from NDMC hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released

New Delhi: Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened.

New Delhi: Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened.

R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow."

R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from NDMC hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released.

Recently, it had also issued a statement expressing solidarity with their agitating colleagues - resident doctors - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), who are also protesting over their pending salaries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.