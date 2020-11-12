After the victory of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly polls, chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday told reporters that the people have given mandate to the alliance and that it will form the government in Bihar.

On the oath ceremony's schedule, Nitish clarified,"It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow."

Moreover, when asked on who will become the next chief minister of the state, Kumar added, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA."

"It's for BJP to decide whether or not LJP should be retained in NDA," he said after the party damaged JD(U)'s prospects in many seats.

Right after NDA's win in the elections following a tight neck-and-neck competition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yada, Kumar "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won majority in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term next week but the date has not been finalised yet, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

However, speculation is rife in political circles that he will be sworn in on Monday, the day 'Bhaiyya Dooj' festival will be celebrated, as it is considered an auspicious day, PTI said.

He will visit the state party headquarters later Thursday to meet the newly elected MLAs and other JD(U) functionaries, the report added.

However, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly endorsing Kumar as the chief minister, there are no doubts over a fourth straight term for him in the high office.

Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas, meanwhile, submitted the list of winning candidates in the assembly elections to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat.

