Right after NDA's win in the elections following a tight neck-and-neck competition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yada, Kumar "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won majority in Bihar.