People of Rajasthan paying for discord within Congress: Vasundhara Raje

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 04:53 PM IST PTI

  • After remaining silent for weeks, amid Rajasthan Congress government's feud between CM Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot, Vasundhra Raje expressed her concerns for the people of state
  • She emphasized upon the paramountcy of interests of the public and that Congress's allegation on BJP are baseless

JAIPUR : It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday in her first reaction on the political crisis in the state.

The interest of people must be paramount for the government, Raje said while asking the ruling Congress to think about the public.

"There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!" she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

