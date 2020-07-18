Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >People of Rajasthan paying for discord within Congress: Vasundhara Raje
BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje

People of Rajasthan paying for discord within Congress: Vasundhara Raje

1 min read . 04:53 PM IST PTI

  • After remaining silent for weeks, amid Rajasthan Congress government's feud between CM Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot, Vasundhra Raje expressed her concerns for the people of state
  • She emphasized upon the paramountcy of interests of the public and that Congress's allegation on BJP are baseless

JAIPUR : It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday in her first reaction on the political crisis in the state.

It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Saturday in her first reaction on the political crisis in the state.

The interest of people must be paramount for the government, Raje said while asking the ruling Congress to think about the public.

The interest of people must be paramount for the government, Raje said while asking the ruling Congress to think about the public.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"There is no point in trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount!" she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated