People rejected both BJP and Congress in bypolls, Arvind Kejriwal, after AAP wins bypolls in Gujarat, Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal says the public is unhappy with the BJP and the Congress as AAP wins bypolls in Gujarat and Punjab. 

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2025, 03:50 PM IST
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting at Khariya village in support of party candidate Gopal Italia.
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting at Khariya village in support of party candidate Gopal Italia.(@AamAadmiParty)

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on June 23 said people are fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. The former chief minister said that people had rejected both the Congress and the BJP in the bypoll results announced on Monday.

AAP leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while BJP's Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi seat on Monday, as counting for bypolls to the two constituencies in Gujarat concluded, officials said.

Also Read | Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll Result: AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora wins

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora also won the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab , defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, won the Ludhiana West Legislative Assembly by 10,676 votes after the 14th and final round of counting.

Kejriwal said the Ludhiana West results show that the people of Punjab are very happy with the government's work, and they have given more votes than in 2022.

"The people of Gujarat are now fed up with BJP and they are seeing hope in Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Thanking the people of Punjab and Gujarat, Kejriwal said people had rejected both BJP and Congress in these bypolls.

"Many congratulations to all of you on the splendid victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Visavadar seat of Gujarat and Ludhiana West seat of Punjab. Many congratulations and many thanks to the people of Gujarat and Punjab. In both the places, the victory margin has been almost double as compared to the last election," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Both the parties, Congress and BJP, contested the elections together in both the places. Both of them had the same objective - to defeat AAP. But people rejected both these parties in both the places," he claimed in the post.

Celebrations erupted at the AAP headquarters in Delhi with party workers distributing laddoos to celebrate the twin victories.

The people of Gujarat are now fed up with BJP and they are seeing hope in Aam Aadmi Party.

The Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the Nilambur assembly by-poll in Kerala by 10,928 votes. The poll panel said Shoukath defeated M Swaraj, the candidate of the ruling CPI(M), on Monday.

Also Read | Cong wins bypoll in Kerala’s Nilambur; AAP, BJP bag one seat each in Gujarat

The Trinamool Congress was leading by over 50,000 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district even as counting for the last round was underway.

Key Takeaways
  • Voter sentiment in Gujarat and Punjab indicates a growing dissatisfaction with traditional parties like BJP and Congress.
  • AAP's victories in these bypolls demonstrate a potential shift in the political landscape of India.
  • The success of AAP could signal the rise of alternative political parties in regions dominated by established players.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsPoliticsNewsPeople rejected both BJP and Congress in bypolls, Arvind Kejriwal, after AAP wins bypolls in Gujarat, Punjab
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.