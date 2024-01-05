'People will not vote for Rahul Gandhi': AIUDF chief on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal said Congress will not win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement to ANI news agency, the Congress MP said, "Rahul Gandhi is a son of the Nehru family. When he goes to any place, people will gather there and people will see him as a hero. But people will not vote for him, for Congress. It won't work".

Ajmal said that earlier Rahul Gandhi travelled 50% of the country during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

'But what they got the results in the election, did they get the expected results?' asked Ajmal.

On ED's notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Ajmal said, "PM Modi will put Jharkhand's Hemant Soren and Kejriwal behind bars".

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start on 14 January from Manipur.

The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts and will conclude on 20 March. According to the route released by the party, the yatra would stay the longest period in Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,074 km in 11 days. It would pass through the politically-vital areas of Amethi, Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. The yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone).

"This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

Congress started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, 2022, and concluded in Srinagar on January 30, 2023, after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. During the course of the Yatra, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street-corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He held more than 275 planned walking interactions and over 100 sitting interactions.

