JPC to look into low conviction rate in cyber crimes, concerns over citizen data

NEW DELHI : The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is scheduled to meet on Monday where it is expected to focus on low conviction rate in cases related to cyber crime. The panel will also discuss concerns over giving overriding powers to the government to allow any investigative agency to look into personal data of citizens.

The parliamentary committee has invited representatives of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to discuss the clauses of the Bill that empowers security agencies to block internet messaging platforms to stop terrorists and people dealing in narcotics from using such platform.

While we are talking about data governance, transparency in management of data, the big concern for agencies like NIA, NCRB is that not many accused under cybercrime get convicted.

As per NCRB data, 170 cases were registered in 2017 but there was only one conviction, said a senior member of the JPC. Similarly, in 2018 there were 97 cases registered under cybercrime but there was only two conviction although 81 people were arrested in these cases, he added.

“We have examples of threats on social media, data being stolen, fake news being promoted and the low rate of conviction remains a challenge for most of the investigating agencies. It has also come to light that even people involved in narcotics could be involved in data theft," the member added.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha in December last year and seeks to have provisions for protection of personal data of individuals by establishing a Data Protection Authority for it. Amidst concerns from lawmakers over compromise on citizen’s right to privacy, it was sent to the joint parliamentary committee. After one extension, the committee has been asked to submit its report by second week of monsoon session dates for which are yet to be announced.

Members of the committee feel another significant question that demands greater explanation from investigating agencies is about section 35 and section 36 which gives extraordinary powers to the nion government which can exempt any of the investigating agencies to look into personal data of citizens.

“It is a question of fundamental rights of citizens because in the name of investigation, detection and prevention, the union government cannot allow security agencies to look into the personal data of the people. Most of the members are against these two clauses and this issue would be taken up strongly when it comes for discussion during the meeting," the member added.

The meeting will also look at the request of members and security agencies that the union government should notify the definition of ‘critical personal data’ in the Bill. “At the moment the data is divided into three categories, first is general data, second is personal data and third is critical personal data. Most of the security agencies have demanded that there should be a clear definition of the critical personal data in the Bill," the member quoted above added.

Members of the JPC also point out that security agencies have often raised concerns that terrorists, hawala network, narcotics smugglers were using internet messaging services for their work and it becomes difficult for detection. They said that while there are no specific names of such messaging platforms, concerns around this issue could also be taken up in the meeting.

“Right now it is government agencies that are responding on certain matters. Our focus will be on how the draft bill is different from the older bill and how much of the views of Sri Krishna Committee Report are being absorbed. The meeting will focus on concerns around citizen data and how it can be protected," another senior member of the committee said requesting anonymity.

One more member said that the committee is specific to the legislation and so finer details of what powers it gives to the centre particularly investigative agencies among others will be the focus. “A lot of concerns around citizens data was expressed when the bill was introduced and that will also be our focus," he added.

