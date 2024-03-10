The Bhartiya Janata Party has distanced itself from the controversial remark about the Indian Constitution made by its MP from Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde. The ruling party has dubbed his remark as his personal opinion and has even sought clarification. Taking cognisance of his statement, the party has asked for clarification from him, said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday.

The controversial remark made by Hegde has erupted in a political row in the state, with the Congress accusing the BJP and RSS of having a "hidden and devious" agenda of "re-writing and destroying" the Constitution. “Anantkumar Hegde who is a member of Parliament of the BJP has made a statement. It must be made clear: the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the views of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognizance of this statement made by Mr Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him. It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP, every decision that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and consonance with the spirit of the constitution," BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia told ANI on Sunday.

'If the constitution has to be amended…': Anantkumar Hegde

While addressing a gathering in Uttara Kannada district, Anantkumar Hegde said, “If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority."

In his statement, Hegde said that the party must gain a two-thirds majority in the Upper and Lower House of parliament, and also come to power in more than 20 states to amend the Constitution.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said that the victory of NDA in more than 400 seats in the upcoming general elections will aid the party in gaining a similar majority in the Rajya Sabha and bagging two-thirds of the states.

