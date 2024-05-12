Hyderabad News: Can BJP's Madhavi Latha dislodge Asaduddin Owaisi in AIMIM bastion in Phase 4 polling tomorrow?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hyderabad seat in Telangana sees AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi facing BJP's Madhavi Latha in phase 4 polling. Owaisi has held the seat for four consecutive terms, while Latha, a cultural activist and entrepreneur, is debuting in politics.
Hyderabad constituency is among 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 13.