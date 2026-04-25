'Photos from Pinterest': Atishi counters BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ charge at Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘could've used AI’

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged at a press conference that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal created for himself a “Sheesh Mahal 2” out of the new bungalow that was allotted to him at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Atishi said that the images of a luxury home that were shown at the BJP press conference as Arvind Kejriwal's home were taken straight out of Pinterest. She also took a jibe at the saffron party, saying they could have just used AI.

“Today, BJP Minister @p_sahibsingh ji called the entire media to show pictures of Arvind Kejriwal ji's so-called new house... but the funny thing is that these pictures aren't of Kejriwal ji's house, but downloaded from 'Pinterest'!” Atishi said.

She continued, “What times these have become for them - when they can't find anything against Kejriwal ji, they're making false claims based on images picked up from the internet. Parvesh Verma ji: You could've used AI for this instead; theft doesn't get caught that quickly.”

What did BJP claim today? The BJP on Saturday attempted to corner AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the new bungalow allotted to him, dubbing it as “Sheesh mahal 2” and alleging expenditure of private money to build amenities in it.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said Kejriwal has become habituated to living lavishly.

He said, “After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate.”

He also showed pictures of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Arvind Kejriwal as chief of AAP.

The minister said that since the Central Public Works Department does not spend so much money on bungalows, “private money” was spent to create superior quality amenities in it.

He also demanded to know how much money was spent on the bungalow and what the source of it was.

In another post, Atishi said, “All the pictures released by Parvesh Verma are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji's house.”

“To find out whose house is how luxurious, (chief minister) Rekha Gupta ji and lieutenant governor sahib should open their own houses, and Kejriwal ji will open his house. The public will decide for itself,” she added.