‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Raghav Chadha hits back at AAP, shares Rajya Sabha speeches on Punjab

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha on Sunday stepped up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sharing clips of his speeches in the Upper House in which he raised issues concerning Punjab. The video featured AAP leaders accusing him of failing to raise Punjab-related matters in Parliament amid the ongoing rift.

"Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul," Chadha said, sharing a video of clips about his Rajya Sabha speeches. “Here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai (The story isn’t over yet),"

Raghav Chadha's fresh video response is one of many in which he slammed the AAP for allegedly removing him as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha had accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of levelling false allegations against him through a scripted campaign since Friday. Raghav Chadha, in Saturday's video message, sought to deny allegations levelled against him by top AAP leaders, issuing a warning in the form of a popular dialogue from the Ranveer Singh-starrer superhit Dhurandhar.

The Raghav Chadha vs AAP war of words began after the chartered accountant-turned-politician accused AAP of trying to stop him from raising public issues. AAP responded, claiming that Raghav had not been toeing the party line and instead raising ‘less significant’ issues. AAP leaders Atishi, Bhagwant Mann and others backed the party's decision.

Rise of Chadha in AAP Raghav Chadha joined Arvind Kejriwal's team during the India Against Corruption movement, before AAP came into being in 2012.





Chadha unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi. A year later, he was elected to the Delhi Assembly.

Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.

In 2020, as a leader of AAP, Chadha was appointed AAP Punjab co-in-charge for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, playing a crucial role in the party's eventual landslide victory, in which AAP won 92 out of 117 seats.

Also Read | Amid rift with AAP, Raghav Chadha posts second video of issues he raised