Home >Politics >News >Pilot being sidelined, shows talent and capability find little credence in party
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (ANI)
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (ANI)

Pilot being sidelined, shows talent and capability find little credence in party

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 07:36 PM IST PTI

  • BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched scathing attacks pertaining to Rajasthan political crisis on Congress Party and on CM Ashok Gehlot
  • Sachin Pilot being sidelined and persecuted, said Scindia

NEW DELHI : With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there.  

He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.  

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Scindia tweeted.

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.  

More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the Congress, leading to the collapse of the the Kamal Nath government in March following which the BJP returned to power in the state.  

There has been speculation that Pilot, too, has been facing similar issues in Rajasthan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of AICC General Secretary Avinash Pandey, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

BJP won't be successful, everything is fine, says Rajasthan Congress in-charge

3 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her official residence in New Delhi within a month. (HT)

Differences over policy decisions push politics to the centre stage

2 min read . 03 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout