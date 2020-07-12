Subscribe
Pilot being sidelined, shows talent and capability find little credence in party
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Pilot being sidelined, shows talent and capability find little credence in party

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST PTI

  • BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched scathing attacks pertaining to Rajasthan political crisis on Congress Party and on CM Ashok Gehlot
  • Sachin Pilot being sidelined and persecuted, said Scindia

NEW DELHI : With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there.  

He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.  

He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.  

He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.  

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Scindia tweeted.

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.  

More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the Congress, leading to the collapse of the the Kamal Nath government in March following which the BJP returned to power in the state.  

There has been speculation that Pilot, too, has been facing similar issues in Rajasthan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

