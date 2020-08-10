Home >Politics >News >Pilot has 'committed to work in the interest' of the govt in Rajasthan: Congress

New Delhi: In a statement on Monday, Congress party said Sachin Pilot has "committed to working in the interest" of the party and its government in Rajasthan.

"Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot had "frank, open and conclusive" discussion: Congress statement," AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi decided to constitute a three-member committee to address issues raised by Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs.

"Following this meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," the statement said.

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions.

After the meeting at Gehlot’s official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur.

The meeting took place hours after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot.

Pilot was last month removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and is likely to be a given a position at All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In this file photo, Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

