Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan. It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.
Along with Vijayan, 20 ministers of the new Kerala cabinet, including NCP's AK Saseendran, Indian National League's (INL) Ahammad Devarkovil, R Bindu and PA Mohammed Riyas, also took oath today.
The new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government bucked the trends, as Kerala usually alternates between the Left and a Congress government, by registering a dominant win in the 6 April assembly polls. The LDF won 99 of 140 seats.
Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.
The Kerala High Court had on Wednesday directed the state government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.