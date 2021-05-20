Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in today as Kerala Chief Minister for the second time in the shadow of the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

The oath ceremony took place with Covid protocols in place at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan. It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

Along with Vijayan, 20 ministers of the new Kerala cabinet, including NCP's AK Saseendran, Indian National League's (INL) Ahammad Devarkovil, R Bindu and PA Mohammed Riyas, also took oath today.

The new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government bucked the trends, as Kerala usually alternates between the Left and a Congress government, by registering a dominant win in the 6 April assembly polls. The LDF won 99 of 140 seats.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Kerala High Court had on Wednesday directed the state government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

KK Shailaja's omission from new LDF cabinet

Former Kerala minister KK Shailaja's omission from the new cabinet has set off a debate with many including celebrities backing her and demanding that she be reinstated in the ministry.

Shailaja, known as "Shailaja Teacher", has been dropped as the state health minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.

She played a leading role in the state's fight against Covid-19 and was especially lauded for her handling of the pandemic in the first wave.

Meanwhile, Kerala has registered 32,762 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection count to 22,03,413, while the toll mounted to 6,724 with 112 more deaths, the state government said.

