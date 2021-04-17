Piyush Goyal attacks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over oxygen supply

On Friday, Goyal had said that the Prime Minister in his review told that the Centre and states should work with synergy in this crisis. "With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by @OfficeOfUT (Uddhav Thackeray). He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility. Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI (government of India), with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he added.