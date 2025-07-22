Playing role of Kader Khan: Nishikant Dubey's jibe at Oppn over questioning reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday jibed at the opposition after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Jagdeep Dhankar's "unexpected" resignation as Vice President, implying that the opposition was being dramatic.

"Opposition is playing the role of Kader Khan in the film," Dubey posted on X while citing a news report from December last year where the opposition parties moved to impeach Dhankar from the Vice President's office and accused him of being "partisan".

Khan was an Indian actor, screenwriter and film producer who was known for his comic roles.

Dubey said, “Just now they came with a proposal to remove him. At least pay attention to his (Dhankar's) health.”

His remarks follow Ramesh's statement that there was more to Dhankar's resignation "than meets the eye."

"The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is unimaginable. Until around 5 PM this evening, I was with him, along with several other MPs, and at 7:30 PM, I had a phone conversation with him. Undoubtedly, Jagdeep Dhankhar should prioritise his health above all else. However, it is also clear that there is more to his completely unexpected resignation than meets the eye. Nevertheless, this is not the time for speculation," the Congress leader posted on X.

Ramesh highlighted his importance for the farming community and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must persuade Dhankar to change his mind. He added that the Vice President's resignation comes ahead of him making a crucial announcement related to the judiciary.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken both the government and the opposition to task equally. He had called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee yesterday at 1 PM and was about to make some important announcements related to the judiciary," the Congress leader said.

"We wish him good health and urge him to reconsider his decision. We also expect the Prime Minister to persuade Jagdeep Dhankhar to change his mind. This would be in the interest of the nation. It would be a great relief, especially for the farming community," he added.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” Dhankhar, the Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

Just now they came with a proposal to remove him. At least pay attention to his (Dhankar's) health.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter read.