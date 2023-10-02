Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the opposition party has played with the emotions of the poor and divided the country on caste lines for six decades -- a "sin" which it is committing now as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Even they had a chance & it is their failure that they could not do it. Even then they used to play with the feelings of the poor & they are doing it even now. Even then they used to divide the country on the basis of caste & even now they are doing the same," PM Modi said in Gwalior.

"Enemies of development got 6 decades which means 60 years (to rule at the Centre). They failed to deliver the goods. But in nine years (of BJP rule at Centre) enormous development has taken place... and the world is singing the praises of India. When so much work can take place in just nine years, why the same could not take place in all those years?" Modi asked, without naming the Congress. The PM was addressing a function in Gwalior in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, The Congress is a constituent of the ruling bloc in Bihar and has promised a caste-based census in the country if voted to power at the Centre. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district two days ago, said if his party came to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to benefit all sections of society, particularly Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country.

