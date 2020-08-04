Plea in HC seeks to ban online labs from collecting samples for covid testing

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in Delhi high court on Tuesday seeking to ban alleged illegal online health service aggregators from collecting samples for testing of covid-19.

The plea claimed that they have "misrepresenting themselves as medical iagnostic laboratories."

The court will most likely hear the matter on Wednesday.

The plea said that these "illegal aggregators are neither accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) nor approved by ICMR or any other authority for testing and diagnosing the disease, much less the test of Covid-19, but still these illegal online health service aggregators are offering diagnostic services without any authorisation and putting the lives of the common people in danger."

It added that the lack regulations for online health service aggregators and unfettered operation through websites were causing confusion about their legitimacy and legality.

The plea, filed by a doctor Rohit Jain, has also sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to issue "guidelines for registration and minimum standards for sample collection centres operated by online aggregators and the minimum qualification for taking samples by representative of aggregators."

It has also asked that such aggregators be registered with state pollution control bodies to ensure that they comply with rules for disposal of biomedical waste.

