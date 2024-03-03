Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Please be mindful about…': PM Modi's parting words to ministers before wishing them luck for Lok Sabha elections 2024
BackBack

'Please be mindful about…': PM Modi's parting words to ministers before wishing them luck for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Written By Devesh Kumar

PM Modi wished his ministers luck for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also cautioned them against an emerging threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi (ANI )Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the last formal meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The meeting comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was convened to brainstorm on the vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' While concluding his address, PM Modi wished his ministers luck for the upcoming general elections and also cautioned them against an emerging threat.

"Go, win. I will see you soon," PM Modi told Union Council of Ministers during his address. As per the government sources, the prime minister asked the leaders to be careful while meeting people during elections. "Please be mindful before making any statements. Nowadays, there is a trend of deepfake in which voice, etc. can be altered, be cautious of this", NDTV quoted PM Modi as saying.

Deepfake is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technique that involves creating or altering media content, such as videos, images, or audio, in a way that is convincingly realistic and often indistinguishable from genuine content.

Recently, many noted celebrities and politicians found their deepfake videos on social media platforms raising concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with even PM Modi warning against the same in one of his speeches.

Avoid controversial statements: PM Modi to ministers

Continuing on his words of caution, PM Modi asked the Union Council of Ministers to avoid controversial statements during the election campaign and win the elections on the success of government schemes. "Speak about the schemes, avoid controversial statements," he said.

While expressing confidence in winning a third term in office, PM Modi assured his ministers to “meet again after winning (polls)".

The sources revealed that the Union Ministers even discussed the agenda of the first 100 days after coming to power after May 2024. The BJP wants to be quick on the implementation as they vowed to work towards the "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App