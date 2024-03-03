Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the last formal meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The meeting comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was convened to brainstorm on the vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' While concluding his address, PM Modi wished his ministers luck for the upcoming general elections and also cautioned them against an emerging threat.

"Go, win. I will see you soon," PM Modi told Union Council of Ministers during his address. As per the government sources, the prime minister asked the leaders to be careful while meeting people during elections. "Please be mindful before making any statements. Nowadays, there is a trend of deepfake in which voice, etc. can be altered, be cautious of this", NDTV quoted PM Modi as saying.

Deepfake is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) technique that involves creating or altering media content, such as videos, images, or audio, in a way that is convincingly realistic and often indistinguishable from genuine content.

Recently, many noted celebrities and politicians found their deepfake videos on social media platforms raising concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with even PM Modi warning against the same in one of his speeches.

Avoid controversial statements: PM Modi to ministers

Continuing on his words of caution, PM Modi asked the Union Council of Ministers to avoid controversial statements during the election campaign and win the elections on the success of government schemes. "Speak about the schemes, avoid controversial statements," he said.

While expressing confidence in winning a third term in office, PM Modi assured his ministers to “meet again after winning (polls)".

The sources revealed that the Union Ministers even discussed the agenda of the first 100 days after coming to power after May 2024. The BJP wants to be quick on the implementation as they vowed to work towards the "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

