'Please be mindful about…': PM Modi's parting words to ministers before wishing them luck for Lok Sabha elections 2024
PM Modi wished his ministers luck for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also cautioned them against an emerging threat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the last formal meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The meeting comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was convened to brainstorm on the vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' While concluding his address, PM Modi wished his ministers luck for the upcoming general elections and also cautioned them against an emerging threat.