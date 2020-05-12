Home > Politics > News > PM approves 2 lakh for kin of migrants run over by goods train in Aurangabad, 50K for injured

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday approved ex gratia of 2 lakh each to the kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on May 8.

¨Prime Minister has sanctioned ex-gratia out of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) at 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured in the train accident in Aurangabad District, Maharashtra," his office said.

It asked the Railways to furnish details of the total fund required, along with the names of the deceased, their next of kin and the seriously injured persons with their complete postal addresses.

It also mentioned that persons who suffered minor/simple injury are not eligible for ex gratia from the PMNRF.

