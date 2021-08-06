PM attacks Oppn for disrupting Parliament

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), have demanded a discussion and a reply from Modi or home minister Amit Shah on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists, activists and judicial officials. “Some people want to stop the country’s growth by not letting Parliament run smoothly. However, these people don’t know that the country has set about on an irreversible path of development and progress," the PM said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a food security welfare scheme, in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing.

