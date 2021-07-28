Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with representatives of religious and social organizations to discuss the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The prime minister said that the interaction is yet another example of society and government working together for the benefit of the country. He appreciated the work done by these organizations towards meeting the challenges posed by Covid-19.

He said that the help provided to people was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of ‘Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas’. Across the country, Temples, Mosques, Churches and Gurudwaras doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines, he said.

Modi discussed the rapid rollout of the vaccination drive in the country, adding that the ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’ campaign is like a shield in the fight against Corona. He exhorted the religious and community leaders to join the efforts of the government by helping spread awareness about vaccination and help combat rumours and confusions about the vaccines. He asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. This will go a long way in helping our health workers reach out to each and every citizen.

He also asked the leaders to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of independence. He asked them to ensure that everyone becomes a part of ‘Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. He said that on this occasion, we should work toward uniting the entire length and breadth of the nation through a ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’, and showcase the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The interaction was attended by Prof. Salim Engineer, Convenor, Kendriya Dharmik Jan Morcha and Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind; Maha Rishi Peethadheeshwar Goswami Sushil Maharaj, National Convenor, Bharatiya Sarv Dharam Sansad, Uttar Pradesh; Swami Omkaranand Saraswati, Peethadheeshwar, Omkar Dhaam, New Delhi; Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh, Chief Granthi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi; Dr. M. D. Thomas, Founding Director, Institute of Harmony & Peace Studies, New Delhi; Swami Veer Singh Hitkari, President, All India Ravidasiya Dharam Sangathan; Swami Sampat Kumar, Galta Peeth, Jaipur; Acharya Vivek Muni, President, International Mahavir Jain Mission, New Delhi; Dr. A. K. Merchant, National Trustee & Secretary, Lotus Temple and Indian Baha'i Community, New Delhi; Swami Shantatmanand, President, Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi; and Sister B. K. Asha, Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Haryana.

The leaders voiced their support towards spreading awareness about the ongoing vaccination drive and provided their ideas and suggestions for preventing the third wave.

