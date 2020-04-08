NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted at an extension of the nationwide lockdown beyond its current deadline of 14 April, telling Members of Parliament (MPs) of different political parties that experts favoured doing so. Modi also added that a final call on the issue would be taken after the upcoming meeting with all chief ministers on 11 April.

Modi had called a meeting of floor leaders of all political parties in Parliament who have more than 5 MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14. PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won't be same," said Pinaki Misra, senior leader Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Member of Parliament who attended the meeting.

“Most parties gave the sense that they favour extension of the lockdown but left the final call with the Prime Minister. On his part, the Prime Minister said that he has got similar information from some states but a final call will be taken after consulting all the key stakeholders including bureaucrats," Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

During the meeting, Modi also told parliamentarians that the Union government was in the process of identifying hotspots of coronavirus in the country and this process is being done with the help of state governments and health authorities and these hotspots will be under complete lockdown in the next phase of nationwide lockdown in the country.

"Prime Minister has told us that it was difficult to lift the lockdown completely. The Union government has already informed the state government to make preparations for essential commodities and also to prepare for greater number of hospitals," said a senior leader of Samajwadi Party (SP). SP had an internal meeting after Modi's all-party meeting to discuss the announcement made by the PM.

Several floor leaders -- Azad from Congress, Alamaram Kareem from Communist Party of India (Marxist) and T R Baalu from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- raised the issue around the need for more financial help for poor, farmers and daily wage labourers, releasing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues by the centre to states and focus on providing more personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers.