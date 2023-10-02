PM lays foundation for development projects worth ₹7,000 crore in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's strong commitment to prioritizing the development of Rajasthan during a speech in Chittorgarh. He highlighted the government's primary focus on creating modern infrastructure within the state.

Addressing the audience after inaugurating several development initiatives valued at approximately ₹7,000 crore, Modi noted that these projects would significantly improve the quality of life for the residents and also contribute to the generation of employment opportunities.

"The central government has focused a lot on developing modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan," he said.

Modi said Rajasthan has the heritage of the past, strength of the present and possibilities of the future, calling it 'trishakti'.

“This 'trishakti' of Rajasthan increases the strength of the country," he said.

Modi inaugurated several projects during his visit, which encompassed tourism amenities in Nathdwara (Rajsamand) under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, a contemporary 'tourist interpretation and cultural center' in Nathdwara, and the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kota, among others. Following the event, Modi proceeded to attend a public rally organized by the BJP in the district.

