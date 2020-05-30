New Delhi : BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led government for completing the first year of its second consecutive tenure and called it a year of "accomplishment with unimaginable challenges" and added that this government has the capacity to take bold decisions.

"This has been a year of accomplishments and we have also faced unimaginable challenges. The Prime Minister led from the front to give a vision to the country and managed the coronavirus crisis well. Starting from testing facility to developing PPE kits and ventilators in the fight against COVID-19, the country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership is heading towards indigenous and self-reliant India. A holistic package was also announced by our government," Nadda said in a press conference here.

"We have seen that this government is responsive, receptive and has the capacity to take bold decisions. With the announcement of ₹1.70 lakh crore package, the WHO accepted that India is the country which has shown that economic aspect is also to be taken into consideration during the time of COVID-19 crisis," he added.

He also said that India has helped more than 100 countries in the fight against coronavirus and has supplied medicines to them.

While crediting Prime Minister Modi with bringing about a "cultural change in the political arena", Nadda said: "What is right will be implemented and the 'chalta hai (whatever goes)' attitude will not be tolerated by the Modi government."

He said the Modi government had worked for people's welfare and the country's interest, which is reflected in all the key decisions taken in the last six years. "A new direction has been given to the country's democracy with Prime mInister Modi's dedication and far-sighted policies," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies have bridged the development gap of the last seven decades in the six years. In his first year, he worked on infrastructure and long-awaited reforms and in the second year, he took decisive decisions and worked on social and economic justice to benefit poor and common people of the country. Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir helped in achieving the task of one nation," he said.

The BJP will conduct all virtual 250 press conferences and 2000 rallies to bring home the achievements of the government to the people, said Nadda.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

