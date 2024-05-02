From claims of ‘vote jihad’ to 'Congress' aim to defeat Lord Ram', here are 10 virulent attacks by PM Modi on the grand old party and its leader Rahul Gandhi during rallies in Gujarat.

While addressing election campaign rallies in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stronghold, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the "shahi parivar" Congress and its "shehzada" Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi addressed back-to-back rallies in Anand, Junagarh and Jamnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 virulent attacks by PM Modi on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi during Gujarat rallies:

1. PM Modi said the Congress is dying here in India and there, Pakistan is crying. He said, "You all might have known by now that Pakistan political leaders are praying for the Congress. "Shehzade ko Pradhan mantri banana ke liye ab Pakistan utaawla hai (Pakistan is now eager to make the prince prime minister of India)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The partnership between the Congress and Pakistan has been fully exposed...The enemies of the nation want a weak government in India...they want a corrupt government which was before 2014...Modi's strong government neither bows down nor stops," he added.

PM Modi's statement came after a former Pakistan minister Ch Fawad Hussain tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi and captioned the post as: “Rahul on fire..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. In the Anand district of Gujarat, PM Modi challenged the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "I challenge the prince of the grand family (Rahul Gandhi) and the entire Congress ecosystem...The Congress and its members must give it in writing that they will not give reservations to Muslims based on religion after changing the Constitution, they will not divide the nation.

"They must give this guarantee that they won't snatch away the rights and loot the SC [Scheduled Caste], ST [Scheduled Tribe] and OBCs [Other Backward Classes]," PM Modi said.

Targeting the Congress over its “vote-bank" politics, PM Modi further said, "They must give this guarantee in writing that the Congress won't do the dirty vote-bank politics in the states ruled by the Congress and its allies'; that they won't cut the OBC's quota to give reservation to the Muslim through a backdoor." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shehzaade himmat ho to aajao... I know the Congress won't accept my challenges," PM Modi added.

3. PM Modi said INDIA bloc leaders are appealing to Muslim voters to do "vote jihad". He said, “Now, the INDI Alliance has asked Muslims to do vote jihad. The INDI alliance clearly says that all Muslims should vote unitedly. By talking about vote jihad in the celebration of democracy, they have insulted democracy and the Constitution. This talk of vote jihad also furthers Congress' policy of appeasement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. PM Modi accused the Congress and its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, of saying that they “wanted to defeat Lord Ram". "The Congress is not contesting elections for democracy; for the Congress, this election is a fight against Lord Shri Ram," PM Modi said.

“This game has been played to divide the Hindu society. They want to create a fight between Ram bhakts and Shiv bhakts. Our traditions that have been going on for thousands of years... those traditions which even the Mughals could not break, now the Congress wants to break them," PM Modi said.

5. PM Modi further added, “They (Congress) have written in their manifesto that now in all the government tenders, a quota will be fixed for Muslims. Now reservation on the basis of religion will be introduced in government contracts also." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. PM Modi also accused the Congress of "tampering with the Constitution of the country for decades". He said, “These days, the 'shehzada' of the Congress is dancing with the Constitution on his head. But, the Congress should answer me why the Constitution, which you are dancing with on your head today, was not implemented in all parts of India for 75 years."

"Before the arrival of Modi, there were 2 constitutions and 2 flags in this country. The prince's party Congress and his family members did not allow the Constitution to be implemented in the country. The Constitution of India was not applicable in Kashmir. Article 370 was sitting like a wall. This son from Sardar Patel's land abrogated Article 370 and paid tribute to Sardar Saheb," PM Modi added.

7. In another attack on the Congress, PM Modi said, “The weak Congress government used to give dossiers to the masters of terror. But, Modi's strong government kills terrorists by entering their homes." He said ,"We now hunt them (terrorists) in their own homes [ghar me ghus kar marte hai]."

8. PM Modi accused the Congress of spreading fake news. "Today, the Congress has become a fake factory i.e. a factory of fake goods. Mohabbat ki dukaan bolkar Congress aaj jhooth ka saman kyun bech rhi hai? (Why is the Congress selling lies by calling itself a shop of love)," PM Modi said.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have been accusing the BJP and PM Modi of spreading hatred. In their reaction, the Congress came up with the slogan "Nafart ke bazaar me mohabbat ki dukaan".

9. The Prime Minister said, “The Congress never understood that there is a tribal society in our country too. For so many years, the Congress did not even create a separate ministry for tribals. The BJP government created a separate ministry and a separate budget for tribals."

10. PM Modi said, “10 years ago, our country was ashamed of scams worth lakhs and crores. There was not a single day when the news of scams did not make headlines in the newspapers. 2G scam, coal scam, defence scam, CAG scam, helicopter scam, submarine scam, Commonwealth scam... The Congress had committed scams worth thousands of crores of rupees in water, land and sky."

