PM Modi accuses TMC of playing ‘khooni khel’ in West Bengal Panchayat polls

PM Modi accuses TMC of playing ‘khooni khel’ in West Bengal Panchayat polls1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:15 PM IST
BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Trinamool Congress of playing a bloody game in West Bengal's Panchayat Polls.
“TMC ne khooni khel khela hain..(Trinamool Congress has played a bloody game)" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via videoconferencing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message