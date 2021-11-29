NEW DELHI: Ahead of the start of the Winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned against the new coronavirus variant omicron. India, meanwhile, is on track to have administered 150 crore doses of covid-19 vaccine.

“Since the last session, the country has administered more than 100 crore covid vaccine doses and we are now moving fast towards the figure of 150 crores. We should be alert to the new variant. I also request all the members of Parliament and to you also to be alert, because everyone’s health is our priority in this hour of crisis," the prime minister said.

He also referred to the celebrations being organised for India's 75 years of independence. “In this context, all of us and every citizen of the country would like this session and subsequent sessions of Parliament to hold discussions in the interest of the country and find new ways for the development of the country according to the spirit of the freedom fighters and the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom."

“This session should be rich in ideas and positive debates should have far-reaching impact. I hope the Parliament is judged on how it functions and its significant contributions rather than who disrupted Parliament. This cannot be the benchmark. The benchmark would be how many hours the Parliament worked and how much positive work was done. The government is willing to discuss every issue with an open mind," he added.

The prime minister highlighted the extension of free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), for another four months, until March 2022, amid the recovery in economy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.