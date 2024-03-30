'PM Modi aims to transcend divisive politics of caste, religion': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Mint Summit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejects the role of caste and religion in welfare programs in India, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's vision to rise above divisive politics.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted on Saturday that caste and religion played no role when it came to welfare programs in India. The top official also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was looking to go “beyond the caste and religion play" while addressing the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2024 on Saturday afternoon. The remarks come mere days before the Lok Sabha elections that will see the Modi-led BJP pitch for a third term at the helm.