PM Modi, Amit Shah and others wish JP Nadda on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on his birthday today. "Many congratulations to BJP National President JP Nadda ji on his birthday. Under his skilled and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I wish they always be healthy and longevity," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on his birthday today. "Many congratulations to BJP National President JP Nadda ji on his birthday. Under his skilled and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I wish they always be healthy and longevity," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Union Home Minister wished the BJP chief healthy and long life.

"Happy Birthday to Shri JP Nadda ji, Honorable National President of Bharatiya Janata Party. Under your leadership, the party is constantly moving ahead with strength. I pray to God for your healthy life and longevity," tweeted Amit Shah.

Other top leaders of the party also offered their wishes to Nadda.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader also known for his outstanding organisational skills. His passion towards strengthening the party in every part of the country is truly inspiring. Praying for his long and healthy life."

As per the official website of the BJP, Nadda, who originally hails from Himachal Pradesh, was born on 2 December 1960 in Patna, Bihar.

After completing his BA from Patna University, he studied LL.B from Himachal Pradesh University. Considered a low profile leader, Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal where he also served as a minister.

An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.

In June 2019, Nadda was elected the National Working President of the BJP and in January 2020, the National President of the party.