Home >Politics >News >PM Modi, Amit Shah extend birthday wishes to Smriti Irani

PM Modi, Amit Shah extend birthday wishes to Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani.
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Staff Writer

A prominent leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party, Smriti Irani is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Amethi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Smriti Irani and recalled her noteworthy efforts to transform the textiles sector and further women's empowerment.

"Birthday greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji. She is making noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment. May she lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday wishes to Smriti Irani and prayed for her long and healthy life.

"Warm wishes to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation. Praying for her long and healthy life," Amit Shah tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also wished Smriti Irani on her birthday while stating that she has made tremendous contributions to building an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem.

"Warm birthday wishes to my colleague, Minister @SmritiIrani ji. She has made tremendous contributions to build an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. May she continue her admirable work for empowering women & children of the nation," he said.

Smriti Zubin Irani is a Minister in the Union Cabinet of India. She is serving in the cabinet as Minister of Textiles and was given additional charge as Minister of Women and Child Development in the 2nd cabinet of Modi since May 2019. A prominent leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party, she is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Amethi.

In the 2019 Indian general election, she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and won the seat.

