Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He has given new heights of development to the state under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

भाजपा के ऊर्जावान नेता और मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जी को जन्मदिन की अशेष शुभकामनाएं। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व में राज्य को विकास की नई ऊंचाइयां दी हैं। मैं उनके सुखी, स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु जीवन की कामना करता हूं। @ChouhanShivraj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "Wishes to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. With such dedication and dedication, you should continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आप ऐसे ही निष्ठा और समर्पण से जनता के कल्याण और प्रदेश के विकास के लिए निरंतर कार्य करते रहें। मैं ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 5, 2021

BJP national president JP Nadda also extended greetings to Chouhan.

"Greetings to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. During your tenure, the state is constantly on the path of development. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Nadda tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, planted a sapling at their residence on the occasion. "I have decided to plant a sapling daily to continue this social campaign. I urge all to plant more trees to save the environment," he said.





Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, plants saplings at their residence on the occasion of his birthday



"I have decided to plant a sapling daily to continue this social campaign. I urge all to plant more trees to save the environment," he says pic.twitter.com/PEnuuL5FjR — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

