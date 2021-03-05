Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >PM Modi, Amit Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

PM Modi, Amit Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • BJP national president JP Nadda also extended greetings to Chouhan
  • Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He has given new heights of development to the state under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He has given new heights of development to the state under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "Wishes to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. With such dedication and dedication, you should continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

BJP national president JP Nadda also extended greetings to Chouhan.

"Greetings to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. During your tenure, the state is constantly on the path of development. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Nadda tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, planted a sapling at their residence on the occasion. "I have decided to plant a sapling daily to continue this social campaign. I urge all to plant more trees to save the environment," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.