New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed condolences on the demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap.

"Sad to hear about the passing away of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap.. He was a leader connected to the grassroots and was always devoted to public welfare. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti!", tweeted PM Modi.

भाजपा नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री विजय कश्यप जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जमीन से जुड़े नेता थे और सदा जनहित के कार्यों में समर्पित रहे। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2021





Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP leader Vijay Kashyap was dedicated to the organisation and will always remain in our memories.

"The death of Vijay Kashyap ji, a senior leader of UP and a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is very sad. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and the party. My condolences to his family and supporters. God bless the family. Om Shanti", tweeted Amit Shah.

.@BJP4UP के वरिष्ठ नेता व उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री, विजय कश्यप जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। जनसेवा व संगठन के प्रति उनका समर्पण सदैव हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर शोक संतप्त परिवार को शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda too expressed grief and tweeted, "The untimely demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. He was a devoted party worker. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

"The death of my colleague and Revenue Minister Vijay Kashyap is saddening. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family", tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मेरे सहयोगी तथा राजस्व व बाढ़ नियंत्रण राज्यमंत्री श्री विजय कश्यप जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने परम धाम में स्थान व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 18, 2021





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "My heartfelt tribute to Vijay Kashyap ji. His dedication to the party and the organization will always remain in our memory. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Revenue and Flood Control Vijay Kashyap died from coronavirus at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday. Kashyap (56), who was an MLA from Muzaffarnagar’s Charthawal Assembly seat, died at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital. He is the third UP minister who has succumbed to the virus. Last year, Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died from the infection.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.