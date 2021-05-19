PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath condole demise of UP Minister Vijay Kashyap

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Revenue and Flood Control Vijay Kashyap died from coronavirus at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday. Kashyap (56), who was an MLA from Muzaffarnagar’s Charthawal Assembly seat, died at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital. He is the third UP minister who has succumbed to the virus. Last year, Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died from the infection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}